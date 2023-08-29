Vishay (VSH) Adds New Device to Bolster MOSFET Offerings

Vishay Intertechnology VSH launched a fourth-generation E series power MOSFET called SIHP054N65E in a bid to expand its 650V E Series family.



Notably, SIHP054N65E is capable of reducing on-resistance by 48.2% and offers a 59% lower resistance times gate charge.



Additionally, it is RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, which features low typical effective output capacitances Co(er) and Co(tr) of 115 pF and 772 pF, respectively.



Further, this Siliconix n-channel MOSFET boasts an ultra-low gate charge of 72 nC, resulting in a 1.1% lower figure-of-merit (FOM) compared to its closest competitor, thus enhancing energy efficiency for server and telecom power supplies.



The above mentioned features not only improve power efficiency and density but also enable the product to withstand overvoltage transients in avalanche mode, as confirmed through 100% UIS testing.



We believe Vishay is expected to gain solid momentum across telecom, industrial and computing applications on the back of the new power MOSFET.

Growth Prospects

Vishay's recent move has bolstered its MOSFET product line. Expanding the MOSFET offering is likely to accelerate revenue generation within the product segment. It is also expected to aid the company in rapidly penetrating the booming MOSFET market.



In the second quarter of 2023, the MOSFET segment generated revenues of $207.4 million (23.2% of the total revenues), reflecting year-over-year growth of 30.9%.



Our model projects 2023 MOSFET revenues to be $826.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.4%.



Per a Future Market Insights report, the global power MOSFET market is expected to reach $40.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2032.



We believe that growing prospects in this booming market are likely to instill investors’ optimism in the stock.



Vishay has gained 26.2% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the industry’s decline of 16.6%.

Expanding Portfolio

The latest move bodes well with the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its overall product portfolio.



Apart from the latest launch, Vishay recently collaborated with Immersion Corporation to debut a new series of IHPT solenoid-based haptic actuators with the latter’s licenses for haptic technology.



Further, Vishay introduced two new fixed-gain infrared sensor modules aimed at reducing costs and enhancing stability for outdoor sensor applications.



Additionally, the company unveiled four new series of 200 V FRED Pt ultrafast rectifiers that allow operation at higher current ratings.



We believe the expanding portfolio is anticipated to continue shaping Vishay's growth trajectory and driving its momentum in various end markets. This, in turn, will likely contribute to the financial performance in the near term.



However, geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressure, inventory corrections and a weak demand environment remain major concerns.



For third-quarter 2023, Vishay expects total revenues to be $840-$880 million. Our model estimate for the same is pegged at $856.4 million, suggesting a decline of 7.4%.

