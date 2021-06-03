Vishay (VPG) Surges 6.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Vishay Precision (VPG) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $35.33. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Vishay extended its rally, driven by its latest acquisition of Diversified Technical Systems, a provider of data acquisition systems and sensors. The buyout will not only add strength to Vishay’s product portfolio but also bolster its footprint in the automotive, avionics, military and defense end-markets.

This precision sensors and systems producer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +68.4%. Revenues are expected to be $74 million, up 25.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vishay, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VPG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

