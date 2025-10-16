Vishay (VPG) Moves 11.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Vishay Precision (VPG) shares rallied 11.5% in the last trading session to close at $36.99. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2% gain over the past four weeks.

VPG is benefiting from positive order trends, cost optimization initiatives, and improved operational efficiencies.

This precision sensors and systems producer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Revenues are expected to be $77.03 million, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Vishay, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VPG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Vishay belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Another stock from the same industry, Allient (ALNT), closed the last trading session 2.8% higher at $53.21. Over the past month, ALNT has returned 14.4%.

For Allient, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.48. This represents a change of +54.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Allient currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

