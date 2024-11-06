Vishay sees Q4 revenue $720M +/- $20M, consensus $752.52M

For the fourth quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $720 million +/- $20 million, with gross profit margin in the range of 20.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 175 to 200 basis points from the addition of Newport.
