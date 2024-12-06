Vishay to replace Comerica in S&P 600 at open on 12/23

S&P Dow Jones Indices is making the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VSH:
- Comerica to replace Vishay in S&P 400 at open on 12/23
- Vishay Intertechnology Adjusts Notes and Expands Buyback
- Vishay is ‘hidden’ winner in Nvidia’s AI servers supply chain, says Ming-Chi Kuo
- Vishay Intertechnology Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Vishay to acquire Birkelback for EUR 17M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.