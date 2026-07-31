Vishay Q2 Earnings Loom: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock Ahead of Results?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Aug. 5.

VSH expects revenues between $875 million and $905 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.8% at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $895 million, calling for a 17.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s level.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, suggesting a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss per share of 7 cents. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



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The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters, matched on one occasion and missed twice, the average negative surprise being 108.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Vishay Intertechnology

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VSH this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vishay Intertechnology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped VSH’s Q2 Performance

Vishay Intertechnology’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand across multiple end markets. During the first-quarterearnings call management highlighted strong order growth in automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense and healthcare, supported by inventory replenishment, market share gains and healthy artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending. The trend is likely to have continued in the second quarter.

Industrial and AI-related applications are anticipated to have been key growth drivers. Earlier, Vishay Intertechnology had noted rising demand for power management, renewable energy, smart grid projects and AI server power solutions. The company’s automotive business is anticipated to have benefited from increasing electronic content in vehicles and VSH’s sustained focus on gaining market share through new OEM and Tier 1 design wins. Aerospace and defense orders are likely to have benefited from increased defense spending across the United States and allied nations.

Increased pricing is also likely to have aided Vishay Intertechnology’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Management implemented price increases across several product categories during late 2025 and early 2026 to offset higher raw material costs. These increases had only a limited impact during the first quarter but were expected to contribute more meaningfully during the second quarter, providing support for margins.

However, rising metals and material costs remain a concern and are expected to have weighed on second-quarter profitability. Vishay Intertechnology also expects higher logistics expenses and inefficiencies associated with hiring and training new production workers as it ramps up manufacturing capacity. These factors are expected to have negatively impacted margin expansion during the quarter, somewhat offsetting the positive impact from higher sales.

High capital spending is another challenge. Vishay Intertechnology continues to invest heavily in its new 12-inch fabrication facility in Germany and other capacity expansion projects, which are expected to keep free cash flow negative throughout 2026. The company also ended the first quarter with $250 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility, reflecting increased funding needs.

VSH’s Price Performance and Valuation

Shares of VSH have surged 133.2% year to date compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 6.9%. Compared with semiconductor peers, Visha Intertechnology stock has outperformed Lam Research Corporation LRCX, FormFactor Inc. FORM and Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT. YTD, shares of Lam Research, FormFactor and Applied Materials have jumped 73.9%, 88.9% and 95.2%, respectively.

Vishay Intertechnology YTD Price Return Performance



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Now, let’s look at the value that VSH offers to its investors at the current level. Currently, Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a premium. With a forward 12-month P/E of 27.92X, VSH is trading higher than the sector’s average of 20.01X.

Vishay Intertechnology Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



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Compared to semiconductor peers, the stock trades at a lower multiple than Applied Materials, Lam Research and FormFactor. Currently, Applied Materials, Lam Research and FormFactor have a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 33.01, 36.87 and 40.37, respectively.

Investment Thesis on Vishay Intertechnology Stock

Vishay Intertechnology's multi-year Vishay 3.0 transformation is now translating into stronger operating performance. The strategy focuses on expanding manufacturing capacity, broadening the product portfolio, improving customer engagement and increasing technical support, enabling Vishay to capture more business across growing markets.

The benefits became visible in the first quarter of 2026. Revenues increased 17.3% year over year to $839.2 million, exceeding management's guidance. Growth was broad-based across every end market, every sales channel and all three major geographic regions. Volume rose 5.8%, supported by stronger customer demand, inventory replenishment and continued market-share gains.

AI-related demand remains one of the strongest growth engines. VSH continues receiving orders for high-voltage MOSFETs, polymer capacitors, current-sense resistors and magnetics used in AI servers, networking equipment and power management systems. Management expects AI-related revenues in 2026 to be well above last year's level, helped by expanding customer relationships and additional design wins.

However, Vishay Intertechnology still faces challenges. It continues to face higher metals and materials costs, which management cited as a headwind that must be offset by volume and manufacturing efficiencies. If costs stay elevated while pricing remains competitive, margin expansion can lag revenue growth.

Conclusion: Hold VSH Stock Ahead of Q2 Results

Vishay Intertechnology enters second-quarter earnings with improving business fundamentals. Demand is strengthening across automotive, industrial, aerospace and AI markets, while pricing actions and the Vishay 3.0 transformation continue to support long-term growth. The company's expanding AI exposure also provides an attractive growth avenue that could become increasingly meaningful over the next few years.

Nonetheless, there are still risks. Higher raw material costs, elevated capital spending and near-term pressure on free cash flow could limit margin expansion. After the stock's strong rally, valuation is no longer as attractive as it was earlier this year.

Even so, the company's long-term growth drivers remain firmly in place, and ongoing investments should strengthen its competitive position over time. Rather than chasing the stock after its sharp run or selling ahead of earnings, investors should hold VSH shares. Vishay Intertechnology appears well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth over the long run, making patience the most sensible strategy heading into the second-quarter 2026 results.

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Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.