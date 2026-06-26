Vishay Precision Surges 373% in the Past Year: Time to Buy the Stock?

Vishay Precision Group VPG has surged 373.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22.9%. It has outperformed peers like nVent Electric plc NVT and CTS Corporation CTS. While NVT is up 134.4%, CTS soared 53.2% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance of VPG



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Portfolio Strength Aids Growth

Industries are increasingly relying on highly accurate measurement systems to improve productivity, safety and operational efficiency. From factory automation and electric vehicles to aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing, precision sensing has become a critical component of modern industrial systems.



VPG's portfolio of strain gauges, force sensors, precision resistors, load cells and measurement systems enables customers to achieve the accuracy required in these demanding applications. Since many of these products are engineered into customer platforms and undergo lengthy qualification processes, they typically enjoy long product life cycles and attractive competitive positioning.

Expanding Footprint in Allied Markets

Vishay Precision is evolving beyond its traditional industrial measurement business to establish its position as a supplier of precision sensing technologies, serving several high-growth end markets. The company's expanding exposure to automation, electrification, robotics, AI infrastructure and defense creates multiple long-term growth opportunities that could support revenue and earnings expansion.



Industrial automation remains a key growth driver as manufacturers continue investing to improve productivity and address labor shortages. Precision sensors play an essential role in robotic systems by measuring force, torque and strain with high accuracy. The company is also targeting emerging robotics applications, including humanoid robots. As robotic systems become increasingly sophisticated, demand for high-precision sensing solutions is expected to rise, creating an additional avenue for long-term growth.



The transition toward electric mobility is further creating incremental demand for advanced testing and measurement solutions. VPG participates across multiple stages of the electric vehicle value chain, including battery manufacturing, battery testing, vehicle validation and electric drivetrain applications across the broader electrification ecosystem.

Defense and Aerospace Demand Lends Support

Defense modernization and aerospace investments continue to support demand for high-reliability sensing technologies. VPG supplies products that are used in flight testing, military vehicles, structural monitoring and aerospace applications. These end markets generally provide greater resilience during periods of broader industrial weakness. Healthy order activity, solid book-to-bill ratios and strengthening backlog indicate that customer spending may be recovering after a period of industrial softness.



In addition to pursuing revenue growth, management continues to focus on operational improvements through manufacturing optimization, product mix enhancement and investments in research and development. These initiatives are expected to improve profitability as revenue recovers, providing additional earnings leverage over the long term.

End Note

Vishay Precision appears well-positioned to benefit from several structural growth themes, including industrial automation, electrification, robotics, AI infrastructure and defense modernization. Combined with ongoing operational improvements, these secular trends provide a favorable backdrop for sustained revenue growth and margin expansion.



VPG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



With a favorable Zacks Rank and solid demand trends, Vishay Precision appears primed for healthy long-term growth. Consequently, investors are likely to profit in the long run if they bet on this stock now.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CTS Corporation (CTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.