Vishay Precision Slips To Loss In Q3; Issues Q4 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported Tuesday a net loss attributable to stockholders for the third quarter of $1.35 million or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $6.28 million or $0.46 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net earnings for the quarter was $2.48 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $6.44 million or $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter decreased 11.8 percent to $75.73 million from $85.85 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $78 million.

