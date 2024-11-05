Vishay Precision reports Q2 adjusted EPS 19c vs. 47c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $75.7M vs. $85.85M. Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, “Total revenue in the third quarter was fairly stable sequentially, as trends across our markets remained mixed. Some of our cyclical markets such as steel and consumer were soft, while orders in test and measurement and avionics, military & space were higher. Total orders of $68.6 million declined 6.7% sequentially and resulted in a book-to-bill of 0.91. We continue to focus on our long-term strategies for organic growth, as well as to look for additional opportunities to add high-quality businesses to our platform like our recent acquisition of Nokra. As we continue to streamline our operations mainly in the Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments, we believe our operating model and our solid balance sheet positions us to achieve significant operating returns and cash flow as revenues recover.”

