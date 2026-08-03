Vishay Precision to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. VPG is set to report second-quarter 2026 results before market open on Aug. 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at 19 cents per share, indicating an 11.8% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for the bottom line has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vishay Precision’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at approximately $87.4 million, suggesting a 16.3% jump from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $75.2 million.

Vishay Precision’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, the average surprise being 94.05%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming quarterly results.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Have Shaped VPG’s Q2 Performance

Vishay Precision’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in orders. VPG exited the first quarter with a healthy book-to-bill ratio of 1.21, and management indicated during theearnings callthat order momentum remained positive through the early part of the second quarter. Strong demand from semiconductor equipment, AI data centers, fiber-optic infrastructure, avionics, and military and space programs is likely to have supported revenue growth.

The Sensors segment is anticipated to have remained the strongest performer. In the first quarter, the segment’s bookings reached the highest level since early 2023, driven by precision resistors used in AI chip manufacturing equipment, data centers and defense applications. Management also accelerated hiring to meet higher production requirements, suggesting confidence in sustained customer demand.

Another potential growth driver may have been humanoid robotics. Vishay Precision generated roughly $600,000 of humanoid-related revenues during the first quarter and expected this figure to more than double in the second quarter. While still a small contributor, this business could have provided an incremental boost to Sensors revenues. The company also entered early discussions with a fourth humanoid robotics customer, expanding future opportunities.

Weighing Solutions also appeared positioned for another steady quarter after reporting stronger demand from medical equipment, precision agriculture, transportation and industrial weighing markets, supported by a book-to-bill ratio above one. Measurement Systems could also have benefited from continued defense spending. Demand for ruggedized data acquisition systems used in military jet engine testing and hypersonic missile programs remained healthy, while aerospace projects such as NASA's Artemis II mission highlighted the segment's technology leadership.

Despite stronger revenue prospects, profitability may have remained under pressure. During the first quarter, Vishay Precision incurred higher selling, general and administrative expenses because of increased incentive compensation and additional hiring. These investments are likely to have continued through the second quarter. Foreign exchange may have remained another challenge.

During the lastearnings call management highlighted that unfavorable currency movements reduced first-quarter operating margin by approximately $800,000 sequentially and $1.3 million year over year. As the currency exchange rates remained highly volatile during the June quarter, margins could have faced pressure again.

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Vishay Precision

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VPG this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Vishay Precision currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model indicates that these possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:

SanDisk Corporation SNDK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SanDisk’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $34.24 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 11,707%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by 2.8% over the past 30 days. Shares of SanDisk have soared 411.7% year to date (YTD).

Western Digital Corporation WDC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Western Digital’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.35 per share, calling for a year-over-year increase of 101.8%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by a penny in the past 30 days. Shares of Western Digital have surged 216.2% YTD.

MKS Inc. MKSI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKS’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.94 per share, calling for a year-over-year jump of 66.1%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by a penny in the past seven days. Shares of MKS have rallied 86.1% YTD.

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Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.