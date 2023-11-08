News & Insights

Markets
VPG

Vishay Precision Q3 Results Down; Issues Q4 Revenue Outlook

November 08, 2023 — 07:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net earnings attributable to stockholders were $6.28 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $10.12 million or $0.74 per share last year.

The precision measurement and sensing technologies company's adjusted net earnings were $6.4 million or $0.47 per share, compared to $9.5 million or $0.69 per share a year earlier.

Net revenues of $85.85 million decreased 4.7% from $90.06 million a year ago.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues to be in the range of $77 million to $87 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.