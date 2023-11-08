Vishay Precision Q3 Results Down; Issues Q4 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net earnings attributable to stockholders were $6.28 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $10.12 million or $0.74 per share last year.

The precision measurement and sensing technologies company's adjusted net earnings were $6.4 million or $0.47 per share, compared to $9.5 million or $0.69 per share a year earlier.

Net revenues of $85.85 million decreased 4.7% from $90.06 million a year ago.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues to be in the range of $77 million to $87 million.

