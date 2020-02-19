Vishay Precision Guides Q1 Revenues In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, technology company Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) provided net revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the first quarter, the company expects net revenues in a range of $63 million to $70 million at constant fourth fiscal quarter 2019 exchange rates.

The guidance reflects the portions of the company's customers' project-driven and longer-lead-time orders that are expected to ship in the quarter. This projected revenue range excludes any potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the business, which is continuously being monitored closely.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net revenues of $67.36 million for the quarter.

