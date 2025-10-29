Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Price Target Increased by 22.39% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) has been revised to $41.82 / share. This is an increase of 22.39% from the prior estimate of $34.17 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from the latest reported closing price of $37.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vishay Precision Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VPG is 0.13%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.87% to 15,910K shares. The put/call ratio of VPG is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 990K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares , representing an increase of 17.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 658K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 46.24% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 582K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 537K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 505K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 1.81% over the last quarter.

