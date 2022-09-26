Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) shareholders have earned a 4.6% CAGR over the last five years

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 25%, less than the market return of 56%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Vishay Precision Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 5% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:VPG Earnings Per Share Growth September 26th 2022

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Vishay Precision Group shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 15% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 22%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. Is Vishay Precision Group cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

