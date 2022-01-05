Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Vishay Precision Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of October 2021, Vishay Precision Group had US$60.7m of debt, up from US$40.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$75.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$14.9m net cash.

A Look At Vishay Precision Group's Liabilities

NYSE:VPG Debt to Equity History January 5th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Vishay Precision Group had liabilities of US$55.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$124.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$75.5m and US$53.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$51.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Vishay Precision Group shares are worth a total of US$497.9m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Vishay Precision Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Vishay Precision Group has boosted its EBIT by 35%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Vishay Precision Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Vishay Precision Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Vishay Precision Group recorded free cash flow worth 57% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While Vishay Precision Group does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$14.9m. And we liked the look of last year's 35% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Vishay Precision Group's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Vishay Precision Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

