Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vishay Precision Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$39m ÷ (US$458m - US$59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Vishay Precision Group has an ROCE of 9.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 12% average generated by the Electronic industry. NYSE:VPG Return on Capital Employed August 31st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Vishay Precision Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vishay Precision Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Vishay Precision Group's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.9% and the business has deployed 64% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Vishay Precision Group's ROCE

Long story short, while Vishay Precision Group has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 60% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

While Vishay Precision Group doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

