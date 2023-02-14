Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.83 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $5.96 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.43 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $96.24 million from $90.17 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $8.83 Mln. vs. $5.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $96.24 Mln vs. $90.17 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $82 - $95 Mln

