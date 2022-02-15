Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.96 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $0.12 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.67 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $90.02 million from $75.45 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $5.96 Mln. vs. $0.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $90.02 Mln vs. $75.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $83 - $91 Mln

