Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $0.12 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $3.87 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.83 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $75.45 million from $69.14 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $5.83 Mln. vs. $3.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $75.45 Mln vs. $69.14 Mln last year.

