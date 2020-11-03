Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $5.60 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $4.51 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.45 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $67.53 million from $67.42 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $5.45 Mln. vs. $4.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $67.53 Mln vs. $67.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $69 - $75 Mln

