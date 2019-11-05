Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $4.51 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $7.55 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.98 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.7% to $67.42 million from $75.49 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $4.98 Mln. vs. $7.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $67.42 Mln vs. $75.49 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.