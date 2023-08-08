Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.24 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $10.76 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.96 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $90.80 million from $88.62 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $8.24 Mln. vs. $10.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.50 -Revenue (Q2): $90.80 Mln vs. $88.62 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $85 - $95 Mln

