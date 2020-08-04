Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.76 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $5.57 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.61 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to $59.15 million from $70.87 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $2.61 Mln. vs. $6.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q2): $59.15 Mln vs. $70.87 Mln last year.

