Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.96 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $6.36 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.04 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $88.86 million from $87.68 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $6.96 Mln. vs. $6.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $88.86 Mln vs. $87.68 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $83 - $93 Mln

