Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 44%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a pretty great week for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to US$35.01 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$89m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 44%, coming in at US$0.79 per share. The analyst typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:VPG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Vishay Precision Group's one analyst is for revenues of US$359.1m in 2022, which would reflect an okay 3.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 19% to US$2.47. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of US$360.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.12 in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analyst has become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 8.3% to US$52.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Vishay Precision Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analyst is definitely expecting Vishay Precision Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.3% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.4% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 7.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Vishay Precision Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Vishay Precision Group's earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Vishay Precision Group Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

