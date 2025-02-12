Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results with Declines in Revenue and Profitability

Vishay Precision Group reports decreased revenues and profits for Q4 and fiscal 2024, citing macroeconomic challenges.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenues and profitability. For the fourth quarter, revenues decreased by 18.8% to $72.7 million, while the full year saw a 13.7% drop to $306.5 million. The gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 38.2%, down from 43.0% a year ago. Adjusted diluted earnings per share fell dramatically from $0.61 to $0.03 year-over-year. CEO Ziv Shoshani acknowledged the challenges faced during 2024 but highlighted a sequential increase in orders in the last quarter, particularly in the Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments. The company is focused on adjusting costs and integrating its recent acquisition, Nokra, while preparing for potential future acquisitions. Looking ahead, VPG anticipates net revenues between $70 million and $76 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Potential Positives

Despite an overall revenue decline, VPG experienced sequential bookings growth of 5.5% in the fourth fiscal quarter, achieving a book-to-bill ratio of 1.00, indicating stabilization in order intake.

The integration of the recently acquired Nokra business is progressing on track, suggesting potential future growth and enhanced capabilities within VPG's precision measurement offerings.

VPG maintains a strong balance sheet and net cash position, providing a solid foundation for potential future acquisitions of high-quality businesses.

The company is focused on improving manufacturing efficiencies, which could lead to better margins and profitability as market conditions improve.

Potential Negatives

Revenues decreased significantly, with a 18.8% drop in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, indicating potential struggles in market demand.

Gross profit margins also fell notably, with fourth quarter gross profit margin at 38.2%, down from 43.0% a year ago, reflecting declining profitability.

Operating margin plummeted to 0.3% in the fourth quarter from 13.4% the previous year, raising concerns about operational efficiency and cost management.

FAQ

What were Vishay Precision Group's revenues for Q4 2024?

The revenues for Vishay Precision Group in Q4 2024 were $72.7 million, an 18.8% decrease from the previous year.

How did the gross profit margin change in FY 2024?

The gross profit margin for FY 2024 was 41.0%, down from 42.3% in FY 2023.

What was VPG's diluted earnings per share for Q4 2024?

The diluted earnings per share for VPG in Q4 2024 were $0.06, compared to $0.31 in Q4 2023.

Which segments contributed to VPG's sequential orders growth?

The Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments contributed to VPG's sequential orders growth in Q4 2024.

What are VPG's revenue expectations for Q1 2025?

VPG expects to generate net revenues in the range of $70 million to $76 million for Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and twelve fiscal months ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth





Quarter Highlights:









Revenues of $72.7 million decreased 18.8% from a year ago



Gross profit margin was 38.2%, as compared to 43.0% a year ago



Adjusted gross profit margin* was 38.3%, as compared to 43.0% a year ago



Operating margin was 0.3%, as compared to 13.4% reported a year ago



Adjusted operating margin* was 0.8%, as compared to 13.6% reported a year ago



Diluted net earnings per share were $0.06, as compared to $0.31 reported a year ago



Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $0.03, as compared to $0.61 reported a year ago



EBITDA* was $6.6 million with an EBITDA margin* of 9.1%



Adjusted EBITDA* was $5.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7.0%



Cash from operating activities was $6.7 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $4.6 million









2024





Full Year Highlights:









Revenues of $306.5 million decreased 13.7% year-over-year



Gross profit margin was 41.0%, as compared to 42.3% a year ago



Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.0%, as compared to 42.4% a year ago



Operating margin was 5.5%, as compared to 11.8% reported last year



Adjusted operating margin* was 6.0%, as compared to 12.4% reported last year



Diluted net earnings per share were $0.74, as compared to $1.88 reported a year ago



Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $0.95, as compared to $2.17 reported a year ago



EBITDA* was $36.0 million with an EBITDA margin* of 11.7%



Adjusted EBITDA* was $35.7 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 11.6%



Cash from operating activities was $19.8 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $11.3 million







Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "2024 proved to be a challenging year, as we faced macro and cyclical headwinds. Nonetheless, orders in the fourth fiscal quarter of $72.4 million grew 5.5% sequentially resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.00. This marked the first fiscal quarter of sequential bookings growth in six quarters, driven by our Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments which achieved book-to-bill ratios above 1.00 and their highest bookings level in 2024. We continue to focus on our business development pipeline, and furthering our progress with key projects in industrial and medical robotics, data center and telecommunications applications, among others.





Our fourth-fiscal quarter results included approximately $700 thousand in one-time costs, primarily related to R&D projects and operational fixed costs. As we continue to adjust our costs to current revenue levels and implement ongoing cost-savings initiatives, we are positioned to deliver significant operating leverage as revenues strengthen. The integration of Nokra, the precision measurement business that we acquired on September 30, 2024, is on track. Our strong balance sheet and net cash position give us a solid platform as we continue to look to acquire additional high-quality businesses."





The Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2024 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023.





In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $9.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $25.7 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.





The fourth fiscal quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $8.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.





In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $12.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $29.7 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.







Segment Performance







The Sensors segment revenues of $25.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 24.8% from the prior year of $34.3 million and decreased 8.7% sequentially from $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test & Measurement market and lower sales of advanced sensors in our Other markets for consumer applications. Sequentially, the decline in revenues primarily reflected lower sales of advanced sensors in our Other markets for consumer applications and lower precision resistor sales in the Test and Measurement market.





Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment of 32.0% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 was lower compared to 40.2% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, and higher compared to 31.0% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix, which was partially offset by improved manufacturing efficiencies. Sequentially, the increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to improved manufacturing efficiencies, which offset the impact of lower volume.





The Weighing Solutions segment revenues of $25.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 15.4% from $30.4 million in the prior year and increased 2.2% from $25.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in revenues was primarily attributable to lower revenues in our Other markets from OEM customers for precision agriculture and construction applications and lower revenues in the Transportation and General Industrial markets. The sequential increase in revenues reflected higher revenue in our Industrial Weighing market and in our Other markets, which offset lower revenue in the Transportation market.





Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment of 34.1% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 declined compared to 35.6% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, and was lower than 35.1% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume. Sequentially, the decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher materials costs and a reduction in inventory which offset higher volume.





The Measurement Systems segment revenues in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 of $21.2 million decreased 14.8% from $24.8 million in the prior year and declined 5.3% sequentially from $22.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of Dynamic Systems Inc. ("DSI") and Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. ("DTS") products. The sequential decline in revenue was primarily attributable to lower sales of DSI products, which was partially offset by the added revenue related to the acquisition of Nokra Optische Prüftechnik und Automation ("Nokra") on September 30, 2024.





Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 was 50.9%, compared to 56.0% in the same quarter of 2023, and 56.8% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. After adjusting for purchasing accounting impacts related to the DSI, DTS and Nokra acquisitions, adjusted gross margin for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 was 51.2% compared to 56.1% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 and 56.8% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. Year-over-year, the decline in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin* in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected lower volume and unfavorable product mix.







Near-Term Outlook







“For the first fiscal quarter of 2025 at constant fourth fiscal quarter 2024 exchange rates, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $76 million,” said Mr. Shoshani.







*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information







We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs, and restructuring costs and severance costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($6.8 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($2.2 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.02 million). "Adjusted free cash flow" for the fiscal year of 2024 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($19.8 million) in excess of our capital expenditures ($9.2 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.7 million).





Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.







Conference Call and Webcast







A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 029591, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com.





A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally +44-204-525-0658 and using the passcode 703783. The replay will also be available on the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.







About VPG







Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive.





To learn more, visit VPG at



https://ir.vpgsensors.com/



and follow us on



LinkedIn





.









Forward-Looking Statements







From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.





Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Contact:







Steve Cantor





Vishay Precision Group, Inc.





781-222-3516









info@vpgsensors.com



























VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.























Consolidated Statements of Operations























(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

















































Fiscal quarter ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











Net revenues







$









72,653















$





89,528













Costs of products sold











44,882



















51,032













Gross profit











27,771



















38,496













Gross profit margin











38.2









%















43.0





%





























Selling, general, and administrative expenses











27,273



















26,356













Acquisition costs











101



















—













Restructuring costs











198



















129













Operating income











199



















12,011













Operating margin











0.3









%















13.4





%





























Other income (expense):





















Interest expense











(587









)















(779





)









Other











2,297



















(2,509





)









Other income (expense) - net











1,710



















(3,288





)





























Income before taxes











1,910



















8,723

































Income tax expense











1,222



















4,403

































Net earnings











688



















4,320













Less: net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests











(80









)















93













Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders







$









768















$





4,227

































Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders







$









0.06















$





0.31













Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders







$









0.06















$





0.31

































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic











13,239



















13,509













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted











13,252



















13,604



























VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.























Consolidated Statements of Operations























(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

















































Years ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











Net revenues







$









306,522















$





355,048













Costs of products sold











180,990



















204,706













Gross profit











125,532



















150,342













Gross profit margin











41.0









%















42.3





%





























Selling, general, and administrative expenses











107,505



















106,828













Acquisition costs











101



















—













Restructuring costs











1,062



















1,560













Operating income











16,864



















41,954













Operating margin











5.5









%















11.8





%





























Other income (expense):





















Interest expense











(2,512









)















(3,974





)









Other











3,212



















456













Other income (expense) - net











700



















(3,518





)





























Income before taxes











17,564



















38,436

































Income tax expense











7,730



















12,426

































Net earnings











9,834



















26,010













Less: net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests











(77









)















303













Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders







$









9,911















$





25,707

































Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders







$









0.74















$





1.89













Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders







$









0.74















$





1.88

































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic











13,353



















13,574













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted











13,385



















13,653



























VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.























Consolidated Balance Sheets























(In thousands, except per share amounts)





























December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023

















(Unaudited)





















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents







$









79,272















$





83,965













Accounts receivable











51,200



















56,438













Inventories:





















Raw materials











33,013



















33,973













Work in process











27,187



















26,594













Finished goods











23,960



















27,572













Inventories











84,160



















88,139













Prepaid expenses and other current assets











17,088



















14,520













Assets held for sale











5,229



















—













Total current assets











236,949



















243,062

































Property and equipment:





















Land











2,316



















4,154













Buildings and improvements











68,125



















72,952













Machinery and equipment











132,938



















131,738













Software











10,351



















9,619













Construction in progress











11,246



















11,379













Accumulated depreciation











(145,475









)















(139,206





)









Property and equipment, net











79,501



















90,636

































Goodwill











46,819



















45,734

































Intangible assets, net











41,815



















44,634













Operating lease right-of-use assets











24,316



















26,953













Other assets











21,535



















20,547













Total assets







$









450,935















$





471,566















































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.























Consolidated Balance Sheets























(In thousands, except per share amounts)





























December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023

















(Unaudited)





















Liabilities and equity























Current liabilities:





















Trade accounts payable







$









9,890















$





11,698













Payroll and related expenses











18,546



















18,971













Other accrued expenses











19,725



















22,427













Income taxes











880



















4,524













Current portion of operating lease liabilities











3,998



















4,004













Total current liabilities











53,039



















61,624

































Long-term debt











31,441



















31,856













Deferred income taxes











3,779



















3,490













Operating lease liabilities











19,928



















22,625













Other liabilities











14,193



















14,770













Accrued pension and other postretirement costs











6,695



















7,276













Total liabilities











129,075



















141,641

































Commitments and contingencies









































Equity:





















Common stock











1,336



















1,330













Class B convertible common stock











103



















103













Treasury stock











(25,335









)















(17,460





)









Capital in excess of par value











202,783



















202,672













Retained earnings











191,977



















182,066













Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(48,897









)















(38,869





)









Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity











321,967



















329,842













Noncontrolling interests











(107









)















83













Total equity











321,860



















329,925













Total liabilities and equity







$









450,935















$





471,566















































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.























Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows























(Unaudited - In thousands)





















Years ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













Operating activities























Net earnings







$









9,834















$





26,010













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization











15,805



















15,550













Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment











(148









)















75













Gain on sale of short term investment











—



















(14





)









Share-based compensation expense











971



















2,290













Inventory write-offs for obsolescence











2,352



















2,099













Deferred income taxes











(972









)















(156





)









Foreign currency impacts and other items











(3,147









)















660













Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:





















Accounts receivable











3,244



















3,794













Inventories











2,139



















(4,898





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets











(3,023









)















4,172













Trade accounts payable











(416









)















(2,658





)









Other current liabilities











(5,634









)















56













Other non current assets and liabilities, net











(760









)















439













Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net











(430









)















(1,526





)









Net cash provided by operating activities











19,815



















45,893















Investing activities























Capital expenditures











(9,163









)















(15,154





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment











671



















40













Purchase of short term investment











—



















(1,000





)









Proceeds from sale of short term investment











—



















1,014













Purchase of business











(4,409









)















—













Net cash used in investing activities











(12,901









)















(15,100





)











Financing activities























Debt issuance costs











(569









)















—













Payments on revolving facility











—



















(29,000





)









Purchase of treasury stock











(7,816









)















(5,915





)









Distributions to noncontrolling interests











(113









)















(195





)









Payment of excise tax on net share repurchases











(41









)















—













Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements











(860









)















(825





)









Net cash used in financing activities











(9,399









)















(35,935





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents











(2,208









)















545













Decrease in cash and cash equivalents











(4,693









)















(4,597





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year











83,965



















88,562













Cash and cash equivalents at end of year







$









79,272















$





83,965



































Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:























Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid







$









949















$





2,317















Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions:























Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid







$









60















$





41



























VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.





















































Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net





Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share









































(Unaudited - In thousands except per share data)

























































Gross Profit













Operating Income













Net Earnings





Attributable to VPG Stockholders













Diluted Earnings Per





share













Fiscal Year Ended December 31,













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















As reported - GAAP







$









125,532















$





150,342















$









16,864















$





41,954















$









9,911















$





25,707



















0.74















$





1.88













As reported - GAAP Margins











41.0









%















42.3





%















5.5









%















11.8





%









































Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments











79



















335



















79



















335



















79



















335



















0.01



















0.02













Acquisition costs











—



















—



















101



















—



















101



















—



















0.01





















—















Restructuring costs











—





















—





















1,062



















1,560



















1,062



















1,560



















0.08



















0.11













Severance cost











—



















—



















347





























347







































Foreign exchange (gain)/loss











—





















—





















—





















—





















(1,879









)















822



















(0.14









)















0.06













Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items











—





















—





















—





















—





















(3,079









)















(1,245





)















(0.24









)















(0.10





)









As Adjusted - Non GAAP







$









125,611















$





150,677















$









18,453















$





43,849















$









12,700















$





29,669















$









0.95















$





2.17













As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins











41.0









%















42.4





%















6.0









%















12.4





%



























































Gross Profit













Operating Income













Net Earnings





Attributable to VPG Stockholders













Diluted Earnings Per





share













Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31,













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















As reported - GAAP







$









27,771















$





38,496















$









199















$





12,011















$









768















$





4,227



















0.06















$





0.31













As reported - GAAP Margins











38.2









%















43.0





%















0.3









%















13.4





%









































Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments











79



















31



















79



















31



















79



















31



















0.01



















—













Acquisition costs











—



















—



















101



















—



















101



















—



















0.01



















—













Restructuring costs











—





















—





















198



















129



















198



















129



















0.01



















0.01













Foreign exchange (gain)/loss











—





















—





















—





















—





















(1,913









)















2,961



















(0.15









)















0.21













Severance cost











—





















—





















—





















—





















—





















—





















—





















—















Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items











—





















—





















—





















—





















(1,167









)















(887





)















(0.10









)















(0.08





)









As Adjusted - Non GAAP







$









27,850















$





38,527















$









577















$





12,171















$









400















$





8,235















$









0.03















$





0.61













As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins











38.3









%















43.0





%















0.8









%















13.6





%























































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.



























Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment



























(Unaudited - In thousands)

































































Fiscal quarter ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













September 28, 2024













Sensors































As reported - GAAP







$









8,229















$





13,761













$





8,730













As reported - GAAP Margins











32.0









%















40.2





%













31.0





%









As Adjusted - Non GAAP







$









8,229















$





13,761













$





8,730













As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins











32.0









%















40.2





%













31.0





%







































Weighing Solutions































As reported - GAAP







$









8,778















$





10,834













$





8,840













As reported - GAAP Margins











34.1









%















35.6





%













35.1





%









As Adjusted - Non GAAP







$









8,778















$





10,834













$





8,840













As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins











34.1









%















35.6





%













35.1





%







































Measurement Systems































As reported - GAAP







$









10,764















$





13,906













$





12,690













As reported - GAAP Margins











50.9









%















56.0





%













56.8





%









Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments











79



















31

















—













As Adjusted - Non GAAP







$









10,843















$





13,937













$





12,690













As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins











51.2









%















56.1





%













56.8





%























VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.



























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



























(Unaudited - In thousands)





































Fiscal quarter ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













September 28, 2024











Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders







$









768















$





4,227













$





(1,351





)









Interest Expense











587



















779

















648













Income tax expense











1,222



















4,403

















1,874













Depreciation











3,026



















2,992

















2,988













Amortization











1,007



















999

















925













EBITDA











6,610















$





13,400













$





5,084













EBITDA MARGIN











9.1









%















15.0





%













6.7





%









Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments











79



















31

















—













Acquisition costs











101



















—

















—













Restructuring costs











198



















129

















82













Foreign exchange loss/(gain)











(1,913









)















2,961

















2,912













ADJUSTED EBITDA











5,075



















16,521

















8,078













ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN











7.0









%















18.5





%













10.7





%























VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.



















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



















(Unaudited - In thousands)





























Year ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders







$









9,911















$





25,707













Interest Expense











2,512



















3,974













Income tax expense











7,730



















12,426













Depreciation











12,022



















11,798













Amortization











3,783



















3,752













EBITDA











35,958















$





57,657













EBITDA MARGIN











11.7









%















16.2





%









Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments











79



















335













Acquisition costs











101



















—













Restructuring costs











1,062



















1,560













Severance cost











347



















—













Foreign exchange (gain) loss











(1,879









)















822













ADJUSTED EBITDA











35,668



















60,374













ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN











11.6









%















17.0





%







