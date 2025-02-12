News & Insights

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results with Declines in Revenue and Profitability

February 12, 2025 — 06:40 am EST

Vishay Precision Group reports decreased revenues and profits for Q4 and fiscal 2024, citing macroeconomic challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenues and profitability. For the fourth quarter, revenues decreased by 18.8% to $72.7 million, while the full year saw a 13.7% drop to $306.5 million. The gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 38.2%, down from 43.0% a year ago. Adjusted diluted earnings per share fell dramatically from $0.61 to $0.03 year-over-year. CEO Ziv Shoshani acknowledged the challenges faced during 2024 but highlighted a sequential increase in orders in the last quarter, particularly in the Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments. The company is focused on adjusting costs and integrating its recent acquisition, Nokra, while preparing for potential future acquisitions. Looking ahead, VPG anticipates net revenues between $70 million and $76 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Despite an overall revenue decline, VPG experienced sequential bookings growth of 5.5% in the fourth fiscal quarter, achieving a book-to-bill ratio of 1.00, indicating stabilization in order intake.
  • The integration of the recently acquired Nokra business is progressing on track, suggesting potential future growth and enhanced capabilities within VPG's precision measurement offerings.
  • VPG maintains a strong balance sheet and net cash position, providing a solid foundation for potential future acquisitions of high-quality businesses.
  • The company is focused on improving manufacturing efficiencies, which could lead to better margins and profitability as market conditions improve.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenues decreased significantly, with a 18.8% drop in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, indicating potential struggles in market demand.
  • Gross profit margins also fell notably, with fourth quarter gross profit margin at 38.2%, down from 43.0% a year ago, reflecting declining profitability.
  • Operating margin plummeted to 0.3% in the fourth quarter from 13.4% the previous year, raising concerns about operational efficiency and cost management.

FAQ

What were Vishay Precision Group's revenues for Q4 2024?

The revenues for Vishay Precision Group in Q4 2024 were $72.7 million, an 18.8% decrease from the previous year.

How did the gross profit margin change in FY 2024?

The gross profit margin for FY 2024 was 41.0%, down from 42.3% in FY 2023.

What was VPG's diluted earnings per share for Q4 2024?

The diluted earnings per share for VPG in Q4 2024 were $0.06, compared to $0.31 in Q4 2023.

Which segments contributed to VPG's sequential orders growth?

The Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments contributed to VPG's sequential orders growth in Q4 2024.

What are VPG's revenue expectations for Q1 2025?

VPG expects to generate net revenues in the range of $70 million to $76 million for Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$VPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $VPG stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 345,308 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,943,477
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 331,547 shares (+1238.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,587,067
  • 272 CAPITAL LP removed 317,571 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,225,088
  • FMR LLC added 271,974 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,044,126
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 245,839 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,769,841
  • AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 219,074 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,141,666
  • LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 142,600 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,693,340

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and twelve fiscal months ended December 31, 2024.




Fourth


Quarter Highlights:




  • Revenues of $72.7 million decreased 18.8% from a year ago


  • Gross profit margin was 38.2%, as compared to 43.0% a year ago


  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 38.3%, as compared to 43.0% a year ago


  • Operating margin was 0.3%, as compared to 13.4% reported a year ago


  • Adjusted operating margin* was 0.8%, as compared to 13.6% reported a year ago


  • Diluted net earnings per share were $0.06, as compared to $0.31 reported a year ago


  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $0.03, as compared to $0.61 reported a year ago


  • EBITDA* was $6.6 million with an EBITDA margin* of 9.1%


  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $5.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7.0%


  • Cash from operating activities was $6.7 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $4.6 million




2024


Full Year Highlights:




  • Revenues of $306.5 million decreased 13.7% year-over-year


  • Gross profit margin was 41.0%, as compared to 42.3% a year ago


  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.0%, as compared to 42.4% a year ago


  • Operating margin was 5.5%, as compared to 11.8% reported last year


  • Adjusted operating margin* was 6.0%, as compared to 12.4% reported last year


  • Diluted net earnings per share were $0.74, as compared to $1.88 reported a year ago


  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $0.95, as compared to $2.17 reported a year ago


  • EBITDA* was $36.0 million with an EBITDA margin* of 11.7%


  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $35.7 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 11.6%


  • Cash from operating activities was $19.8 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $11.3 million



Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "2024 proved to be a challenging year, as we faced macro and cyclical headwinds. Nonetheless, orders in the fourth fiscal quarter of $72.4 million grew 5.5% sequentially resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.00. This marked the first fiscal quarter of sequential bookings growth in six quarters, driven by our Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments which achieved book-to-bill ratios above 1.00 and their highest bookings level in 2024. We continue to focus on our business development pipeline, and furthering our progress with key projects in industrial and medical robotics, data center and telecommunications applications, among others.



Our fourth-fiscal quarter results included approximately $700 thousand in one-time costs, primarily related to R&D projects and operational fixed costs. As we continue to adjust our costs to current revenue levels and implement ongoing cost-savings initiatives, we are positioned to deliver significant operating leverage as revenues strengthen. The integration of Nokra, the precision measurement business that we acquired on September 30, 2024, is on track. Our strong balance sheet and net cash position give us a solid platform as we continue to look to acquire additional high-quality businesses."



The Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2024 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023.



In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $9.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $25.7 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



The fourth fiscal quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $8.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.



In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $12.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $29.7 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.




Segment Performance



The Sensors segment revenues of $25.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 24.8% from the prior year of $34.3 million and decreased 8.7% sequentially from $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test & Measurement market and lower sales of advanced sensors in our Other markets for consumer applications. Sequentially, the decline in revenues primarily reflected lower sales of advanced sensors in our Other markets for consumer applications and lower precision resistor sales in the Test and Measurement market.



Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment of 32.0% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 was lower compared to 40.2% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, and higher compared to 31.0% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix, which was partially offset by improved manufacturing efficiencies. Sequentially, the increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to improved manufacturing efficiencies, which offset the impact of lower volume.



The Weighing Solutions segment revenues of $25.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 15.4% from $30.4 million in the prior year and increased 2.2% from $25.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in revenues was primarily attributable to lower revenues in our Other markets from OEM customers for precision agriculture and construction applications and lower revenues in the Transportation and General Industrial markets. The sequential increase in revenues reflected higher revenue in our Industrial Weighing market and in our Other markets, which offset lower revenue in the Transportation market.



Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment of 34.1% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 declined compared to 35.6% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, and was lower than 35.1% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume. Sequentially, the decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher materials costs and a reduction in inventory which offset higher volume.



The Measurement Systems segment revenues in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 of $21.2 million decreased 14.8% from $24.8 million in the prior year and declined 5.3% sequentially from $22.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of Dynamic Systems Inc. ("DSI") and Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. ("DTS") products. The sequential decline in revenue was primarily attributable to lower sales of DSI products, which was partially offset by the added revenue related to the acquisition of Nokra Optische Prüftechnik und Automation ("Nokra") on September 30, 2024.



Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 was 50.9%, compared to 56.0% in the same quarter of 2023, and 56.8% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. After adjusting for purchasing accounting impacts related to the DSI, DTS and Nokra acquisitions, adjusted gross margin for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 was 51.2% compared to 56.1% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 and 56.8% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. Year-over-year, the decline in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin* in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected lower volume and unfavorable product mix.




Near-Term Outlook



“For the first fiscal quarter of 2025 at constant fourth fiscal quarter 2024 exchange rates, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $76 million,” said Mr. Shoshani.




*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information



We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs, and restructuring costs and severance costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($6.8 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($2.2 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.02 million). "Adjusted free cash flow" for the fiscal year of 2024 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($19.8 million) in excess of our capital expenditures ($9.2 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.7 million).



Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.




Conference Call and Webcast



A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 029591, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com.



A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally +44-204-525-0658 and using the passcode 703783. The replay will also be available on the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.




About VPG



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive.



To learn more, visit VPG at

https://ir.vpgsensors.com/

and follow us on

LinkedIn


.




Forward-Looking Statements



From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.



Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.




Contact:



Steve Cantor


Vishay Precision Group, Inc.


781-222-3516




info@vpgsensors.com
















































































































































































































































































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.



Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)









Fiscal quarter ended



December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023

Net revenues

$

72,653


$
89,528

Costs of products sold


44,882



51,032

Gross profit


27,771



38,496

Gross profit margin


38.2

%


43.0
%





Selling, general, and administrative expenses


27,273



26,356

Acquisition costs


101






Restructuring costs


198



129

Operating income


199



12,011

Operating margin


0.3

%


13.4
%





Other income (expense):



Interest expense


(587

)


(779
)

Other


2,297



(2,509
)

Other income (expense) - net


1,710



(3,288
)





Income before taxes


1,910



8,723





Income tax expense


1,222



4,403





Net earnings


688



4,320

Less: net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests


(80

)


93

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

768


$
4,227





Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

0.06


$
0.31

Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

0.06


$
0.31





Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


13,239



13,509

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


13,252



13,604












































































































































































































































































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.



Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)









Years ended



December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023

Net revenues

$

306,522


$
355,048

Costs of products sold


180,990



204,706

Gross profit


125,532



150,342

Gross profit margin


41.0

%


42.3
%





Selling, general, and administrative expenses


107,505



106,828

Acquisition costs


101






Restructuring costs


1,062



1,560

Operating income


16,864



41,954

Operating margin


5.5

%


11.8
%





Other income (expense):



Interest expense


(2,512

)


(3,974
)

Other


3,212



456

Other income (expense) - net


700



(3,518
)





Income before taxes


17,564



38,436





Income tax expense


7,730



12,426





Net earnings


9,834



26,010

Less: net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests


(77

)


303

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

9,911


$
25,707





Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

0.74


$
1.89

Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

0.74


$
1.88





Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


13,353



13,574

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


13,385



13,653








































































































































































































































































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.



Consolidated Balance Sheets




(In thousands, except per share amounts)





December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023



(Unaudited)



Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

79,272


$
83,965

Accounts receivable


51,200



56,438

Inventories:



Raw materials


33,013



33,973

Work in process


27,187



26,594

Finished goods


23,960



27,572

Inventories


84,160



88,139

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


17,088



14,520

Assets held for sale


5,229






Total current assets


236,949



243,062





Property and equipment:



Land


2,316



4,154

Buildings and improvements


68,125



72,952

Machinery and equipment


132,938



131,738

Software


10,351



9,619

Construction in progress


11,246



11,379

Accumulated depreciation


(145,475

)


(139,206
)

Property and equipment, net


79,501



90,636





Goodwill


46,819



45,734





Intangible assets, net


41,815



44,634

Operating lease right-of-use assets


24,316



26,953

Other assets


21,535



20,547

Total assets

$

450,935


$
471,566






















































































































































































































































































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.



Consolidated Balance Sheets




(In thousands, except per share amounts)





December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023



(Unaudited)



Liabilities and equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable

$

9,890


$
11,698

Payroll and related expenses


18,546



18,971

Other accrued expenses


19,725



22,427

Income taxes


880



4,524

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


3,998



4,004

Total current liabilities


53,039



61,624





Long-term debt


31,441



31,856

Deferred income taxes


3,779



3,490

Operating lease liabilities


19,928



22,625

Other liabilities


14,193



14,770

Accrued pension and other postretirement costs


6,695



7,276

Total liabilities


129,075



141,641





Commitments and contingencies







Equity:



Common stock


1,336



1,330

Class B convertible common stock


103



103

Treasury stock


(25,335

)


(17,460
)

Capital in excess of par value


202,783



202,672

Retained earnings


191,977



182,066

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(48,897

)


(38,869
)

Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity


321,967



329,842

Noncontrolling interests


(107

)


83

Total equity


321,860



329,925

Total liabilities and equity

$

450,935


$
471,566




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(Unaudited - In thousands)



Years ended



December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


Operating activities



Net earnings

$

9,834


$
26,010

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization


15,805



15,550

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment


(148

)


75

Gain on sale of short term investment








(14
)

Share-based compensation expense


971



2,290

Inventory write-offs for obsolescence


2,352



2,099

Deferred income taxes


(972

)


(156
)

Foreign currency impacts and other items


(3,147

)


660

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:



Accounts receivable


3,244



3,794

Inventories


2,139



(4,898
)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(3,023

)


4,172

Trade accounts payable


(416

)


(2,658
)

Other current liabilities


(5,634

)


56

Other non current assets and liabilities, net


(760

)


439

Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net


(430

)


(1,526
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


19,815



45,893


Investing activities



Capital expenditures


(9,163

)


(15,154
)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


671



40

Purchase of short term investment








(1,000
)

Proceeds from sale of short term investment








1,014

Purchase of business


(4,409

)





Net cash used in investing activities


(12,901

)


(15,100
)


Financing activities



Debt issuance costs


(569

)





Payments on revolving facility








(29,000
)

Purchase of treasury stock


(7,816

)


(5,915
)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests


(113

)


(195
)

Payment of excise tax on net share repurchases


(41

)





Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements


(860

)


(825
)

Net cash used in financing activities


(9,399

)


(35,935
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(2,208

)


545

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(4,693

)


(4,597
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year


83,965



88,562

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

79,272


$
83,965






Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:



Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid

$

949


$
2,317


Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions:



Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid

$

60


$
41




















































































































































































































































































































































































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.











Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net


Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share








(Unaudited - In thousands except per share data)












Gross Profit


Operating Income


Net Earnings


Attributable to VPG Stockholders


Diluted Earnings Per


share


Fiscal Year Ended December 31,


2024




2023




2024




2023




2024




2023




2024




2023

As reported - GAAP

$

125,532


$
150,342



$

16,864


$
41,954



$

9,911


$
25,707




0.74


$
1.88

As reported - GAAP Margins


41.0

%


42.3
%



5.5

%


11.8
%








Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments


79



335




79



335




79



335




0.01



0.02

Acquisition costs














101









101









0.01








Restructuring costs
















1,062



1,560




1,062



1,560




0.08



0.11

Severance cost














347






347







Foreign exchange (gain)/loss






























(1,879

)


822




(0.14

)


0.06

Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items






























(3,079

)


(1,245
)



(0.24

)


(0.10
)

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

125,611


$
150,677



$

18,453


$
43,849



$

12,700


$
29,669



$

0.95


$
2.17

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins


41.0

%


42.4
%



6.0

%


12.4
%
































































































































































































































































































































































































Gross Profit


Operating Income


Net Earnings


Attributable to VPG Stockholders


Diluted Earnings Per


share


Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31,


2024




2023




2024




2023




2024




2023




2024




2023

As reported - GAAP

$

27,771


$
38,496



$

199


$
12,011



$

768


$
4,227




0.06


$
0.31

As reported - GAAP Margins


38.2

%


43.0
%



0.3

%


13.4
%








Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments


79



31




79



31




79



31




0.01






Acquisition costs














101









101









0.01






Restructuring costs
















198



129




198



129




0.01



0.01

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss






























(1,913

)


2,961




(0.15

)


0.21

Severance cost























































Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items






























(1,167

)


(887
)



(0.10

)


(0.08
)

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

27,850


$
38,527



$

577


$
12,171



$

400


$
8,235



$

0.03


$
0.61

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins


38.3

%


43.0
%



0.8

%


13.6
%























































































































































































































































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.




Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment





(Unaudited - In thousands)













Fiscal quarter ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 28, 2024


Sensors





As reported - GAAP

$

8,229


$
13,761


$
8,730

As reported - GAAP Margins


32.0

%


40.2
%


31.0
%

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

8,229


$
13,761


$
8,730

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins


32.0

%


40.2
%


31.0
%








Weighing Solutions





As reported - GAAP

$

8,778


$
10,834


$
8,840

As reported - GAAP Margins


34.1

%


35.6
%


35.1
%

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

8,778


$
10,834


$
8,840

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins


34.1

%


35.6
%


35.1
%








Measurement Systems





As reported - GAAP

$

10,764


$
13,906


$
12,690

As reported - GAAP Margins


50.9

%


56.0
%


56.8
%

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments


79



31






As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

10,843


$
13,937


$
12,690

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins


51.2

%


56.1
%


56.8
%
































































































































































































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.




Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





(Unaudited - In thousands)







Fiscal quarter ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 28, 2024

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

768


$
4,227


$
(1,351
)

Interest Expense


587



779



648

Income tax expense


1,222



4,403



1,874

Depreciation


3,026



2,992



2,988

Amortization


1,007



999



925

EBITDA


6,610


$
13,400


$
5,084

EBITDA MARGIN


9.1

%


15.0
%


6.7
%

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments


79



31






Acquisition costs


101











Restructuring costs


198



129



82

Foreign exchange loss/(gain)


(1,913

)


2,961



2,912

ADJUSTED EBITDA


5,075



16,521



8,078

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN


7.0

%


18.5
%


10.7
%














































































































































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



(Unaudited - In thousands)





Year ended



December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

9,911


$
25,707

Interest Expense


2,512



3,974

Income tax expense


7,730



12,426

Depreciation


12,022



11,798

Amortization


3,783



3,752

EBITDA


35,958


$
57,657

EBITDA MARGIN


11.7

%


16.2
%

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments


79



335

Acquisition costs


101






Restructuring costs


1,062



1,560

Severance cost


347






Foreign exchange (gain) loss


(1,879

)


822

ADJUSTED EBITDA


35,668



60,374

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN


11.6

%


17.0
%





