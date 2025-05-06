Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Challenges

Vishay Precision Group reports Q1 2025 revenue decline and net loss, highlighting operational challenges amid changing market conditions.
Quiver AI Summary
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported its fiscal 2025 first quarter results, showing a revenue drop of 11.2% to $71.7 million, with a net loss of $942,000 or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a profit of $5.9 million or $0.44 per share in the same period last year. Both gross profit margin and adjusted gross profit margin declined significantly, from 43.4% to 37.7% and 43.4% to 38.3%, respectively. Operating margin turned negative at (0.1%), down from 8.6%. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, indicating a positive order trend, particularly in its Sensors and Measurement Systems segments. CEO Ziv Shoshani noted the company's strong balance sheet and cash flow, which position them well to implement growth strategies despite economic volatility. The company anticipates second-quarter revenues between $70 million to $76 million.
Potential Positives
- Achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04 for the second consecutive quarter, indicating strong demand and effective order management despite a challenging market environment.
- Sequential revenue growth of 5.1% in the Sensors segment compared to the previous quarter, highlighting recovery trends in specific product lines.
- Positive cash flow from operations of $5.3 million and adjusted free cash flow of $3.7 million, indicating financial stability and operational efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Revenues decreased by 11.2% year-over-year, indicating a significant downturn in sales performance.
- Gross profit margin dropped from 43.4% to 37.7%, reflecting deteriorating profitability.
- The company reported a net loss of $0.9 million, compared to a net income of $5.9 million in the same quarter the previous year, showcasing a substantial decline in financial health.
FAQ
What were VPG's total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025?
VPG reported total revenues of $71.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
How did VPG's gross profit margin change in Q1 2025?
The gross profit margin decreased to 37.7% in Q1 2025, compared to 43.4% in Q1 2024.
What is VPG's projected revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?
VPG expects net revenues in the range of $70 million to $76 million for Q2 2025.
What was the diluted net earnings per share for VPG in Q1 2025?
The diluted net loss per share was $(0.07) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
How did VPG's EBITDA performance evolve in Q1 2025?
VPG's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $5.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.2%.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$VPG Insider Trading Activity
$VPG insiders have traded $VPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEJAL SHAH GULATI sold 814 shares for an estimated $20,032
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $VPG stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 524,153 shares (-65.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,301,870
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 492,201 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,551,957
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 267,826 shares (+683.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,285,876
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 245,839 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,769,841
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 176,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,130,743
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 148,802 shares (+82.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,492,382
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 143,099 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,358,533
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
MALVERN, Pa., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended March 29, 2025.
First
Fiscal Quarter Highlights
(
comparisons are to the comparable period a year ago)
:
Revenues of $71.7 million decreased 11.2%.
Gross profit margin was 37.7%, as compared to 43.4%.
Adjusted gross profit margin* was 38.3%, as compared to 43.4%.
Operating margin was (0.1%), as compared to 8.6%.
Adjusted operating margin* was 1.1%, as compared to 10.0%.
Diluted net loss per share of $(0.07) compared to $0.44.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.04 compared to $0.42.
EBITDA* was $3.3 million with an EBITDA margin* of 4.6%.
Adjusted EBITDA* was $5.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7.2%.
Cash from Operating Activities was $5.3 million with Adjusted Free Cash Flow* of $3.7 million.
Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "Despite the continuing challenging business environment, we achieved the second consecutive quarter of book-to-bill over 1.00. Total orders of $74.4 million grew 2.7% sequentially and resulted in a book-to-bill of 1.04, as our Sensors and Measurement Systems reporting segments recorded book-to-bill ratios above 1.00. As the global economy faces increasing volatility due to rapidly changing tariff and trade policies, we believe our manufacturing footprint and strategy position us to navigate the direct impacts of these policies. We continue to focus on our business development growth initiatives, and are pleased with the progress thus far in our humanoid robot opportunities, among others."
Mr. Shoshani said: "Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved comparable adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and EBITDA on lower revenue levels. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow provide us with a solid foundation to proactively implement our long-term growth and cost-efficiency strategies."
First
Fiscal Quarter Financial Trends:
The Company's first fiscal quarter 2025 net loss attributable to VPG stockholders was $0.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $5.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2024.
The first fiscal quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings* were $0.5 million, or $0.04 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.42 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the first fiscal quarter of 2024.
Segment Performance:
The Sensors segment revenue of $27.1 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.0% from $29.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Sequentially, revenue increased 5.1% compared to $25.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement and Other markets, and lower sales of strain gages in our Other markets. Sequentially, the increase primarily reflected higher sales of strain gages and precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market.
Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 30.1% for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin decreased compared to 36.5% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and 32.0% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted for $0.2 million in start-up costs related to manufacturing consolidations, adjusted gross margin* was 30.8% in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume, unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, and inventory reduction. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher one-time fixed costs and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, which were partially offset by an increase in volume.
The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $26.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.3% compared to $28.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 2.7% higher than $25.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to lower sales in the Industrial Weighing and Transportation markets, as well as in our Other markets. Sequentially, the increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales in the Transportation and General Industrial markets, which offset lower revenue in the Industrial Weighing and Other markets.
Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 36.8% for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, which decreased compared to 39.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and increased from 34.1% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted for $0.3 million in start-up costs related to new product introductions, adjusted gross margin* was 37.8% in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume, partially offset by the effect of cost reduction programs. The sequential increase in gross profit margin primarily reflected higher sales and the effect of our cost reduction programs.
The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $18.2 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 19.0% year-over-year from $22.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 13.8% lower than $21.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenue in the Steel, AMS, and Other markets, which was partially offset by higher sales in the Transportation market. Sequentially, the decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower sales in the Steel market and lower sales of Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the Avionics, Military and Space market.
Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 50.3%, compared to 58.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, and 50.9% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross margin* for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, after adjusting for purchasing accounting impacts related to Nokra acquisition, was 51.2%. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix. The sequentially lower adjusted gross profit margin* primarily reflected lower volume.
Near-Term Outlook
“Given our backlog and the current market conditions, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $76 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, at constant first fiscal quarter 2025 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.
*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:
We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the Nokra acquisition and start-up costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, and restructuring costs and severance costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses.
"Adjusted free cash flow" for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($5.3 million) in excess of capital expenditures ($1.5 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million).
Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.
Conference Call and Webcast:
A conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 131775, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at
ir.vpgsensors.com
. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally 1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 849827. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at
ir.vpgsensors.com
.
About VPG:
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at
www.vpgsensors.com
and follow us on
LinkedIn
.
Forward-Looking Statements:
From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Contact:
Steve Cantor
Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarter ended
March 29, 2025
March 30, 2024
Net revenues
$
71,741
$
80,783
Costs of products sold
44,696
45,689
Gross profit
27,045
35,094
Gross profit margin
37.7
%
43.4
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,710
27,394
Restructuring costs
395
782
Operating (loss) income
(60
)
6,918
Operating margin
(1.0)
%
8.6
%
Other (expense) income :
Interest expense
(550
)
(628
)
Other
(677
)
1,860
Other (expense) income
(1,227
)
1,232
(Loss) Income before taxes
(1,287
)
8,150
Income tax (benefit) expense
(332
)
2,318
Net (loss) earnings
(955
)
5,832
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(13
)
(59
)
Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders
$
(942
)
$
5,891
Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders
$
(0.07
)
$
0.44
Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders
$
(0.07
)
$
0.44
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
13,257
13,405
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
13,257
13,468
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 29, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
83,892
$
79,272
Accounts receivable, net
50,241
51,200
Inventories:
Raw materials
32,413
33,013
Work in process
29,444
27,187
Finished goods
22,079
23,960
Inventories, net
83,936
84,160
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,129
17,088
Assets held for sale
5,229
5,229
Total current assets
241,427
236,949
Property and equipment:
Land
2,349
2,316
Buildings and improvements
77,690
68,125
Machinery and equipment
134,666
132,938
Software
10,434
10,351
Construction in progress
2,096
11,246
Accumulated depreciation
(149,240
)
(145,475
)
Property and equipment, net
77,995
79,501
Goodwill
46,928
46,819
Intangible assets, net
40,908
41,815
Operating lease right-of-use assets
23,681
24,316
Other assets
22,902
21,535
Total assets
$
453,841
$
450,935
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 29, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
9,757
$
9,890
Payroll and related expenses
18,219
18,546
Other accrued expenses
21,348
19,725
Income taxes
71
880
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
4,114
3,998
Total current liabilities
53,509
53,039
Long-term debt
31,479
31,441
Deferred income taxes
3,811
3,779
Operating lease liabilities
19,134
19,928
Other liabilities
14,099
14,193
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs
6,794
6,695
Total liabilities
128,826
129,075
Equity:
Common stock
1,338
1,336
Class B convertible common stock
103
103
Treasury stock
(25,335
)
(25,335
)
Capital in excess of par value
203,071
202,783
Retained earnings
191,035
191,977
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(45,224
)
(48,897
)
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
324,988
321,967
Noncontrolling interests
27
(107
)
Total equity
325,015
321,860
Total liabilities and equity
$
453,841
$
450,935
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Three Fiscal Months Ended
March 29, 2025
March 30, 2024
Operating activities
Net (loss) earnings
$
(955
)
$
5,832
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,035
3,943
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment
—
(149
)
Share-based compensation expense
545
661
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence
800
582
Deferred income taxes
(489
)
44
Foreign currency impacts and other items
478
(2,253
)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,823
3,086
Inventories
227
(2,887
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(848
)
(1,766
)
Trade accounts payable
253
67
Other current liabilities
292
242
Other non-current assets and liabilities, net
(841
)
(792
)
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net
(71
)
(205
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,249
6,405
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(1,507
)
(2,573
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
—
341
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,507
)
(2,232
)
Financing activities
Purchase of treasury stock
—
(2,755
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
147
(32
)
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements
(256
)
(858
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(109
)
(3,645
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
987
(1,477
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,620
(949
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
79,272
83,965
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
83,892
$
83,016
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid
$
454
$
1,480
Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions:
Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid
$
—
15
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Gross Profit
Operating Income
Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders
Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per share
Three months ended
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
As reported - GAAP
$
27,045
$
35,094
$
(60
)
$
6,918
$
(942
)
$
5,891
$
(0.07
)
$
0.44
As reported - GAAP Margins
37.7
%
43.4
%
(0.1)
%
8.6
%
Start-up costs
463
—
463
—
463
—
0.03
—
Restructuring costs
—
—
395
782
395
782
0.03
0.06
Severance cost
—
—
—
347
—
347
—
0.03
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
—
—
—
—
972
(1,589
)
0.07
(0.12
)
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items
—
—
—
—
420
(238
)
0.03
(0.01
)
As Adjusted - Non GAAP
$
27,508
$
35,094
$
798
$
8,047
$
468
$
5,669
$
0.04
$
0.42
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins
38.3
%
43.4
%
1.1
%
10.0
%
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarter ended
March 29, 2025
March 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
Sensors
As reported - GAAP
$
8,146
$
10,732
$
8,229
As reported - GAAP Margins
30.1
%
36.5
%
32.0
%
Start-up costs
187
—
—
As Adjusted - Non GAAP
$
8,333
$
10,732
$
8,229
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins
30.8
%
36.5
%
32.0
%
Weighing Solutions
As reported - GAAP
$
9,717
$
11,266
$
8,778
As reported - GAAP Margins
36.8
%
39.1
%
34.1
%
Start-up costs
276
—
—
As Adjusted - Non GAAP
$
9,993
$
11,266
$
8,778
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins
37.8
%
39.1
%
34.1
%
Measurement Systems
As reported - GAAP
$
9,182
$
13,094
$
10,764
As reported - GAAP Margins
50.3
%
58.1
%
50.9
%
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments
—
—
79
As Adjusted - Non GAAP
$
9,182
$
13,094
$
10,843
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins
50.3
%
58.1
%
51.2
%
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarter ended
March 29, 2025
March 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders
$
(942
)
$
5,891
$
768
Interest Expense
550
628
587
Income tax (benefit) expense
(332
)
2,318
1,222
Depreciation
3,056
3,016
3,026
Amortization
979
927
1,007
EBITDA
3,311
$
12,780
$
6,610
EBITDA MARGIN
4.6
%
15.8
%
9.1
%
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
—
—
—
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments
—
—
79
Acquisition costs
—
—
101
Restructuring costs
395
782
198
Severance cost
—
347
—
Start-up costs
463
—
—
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
972
(1,589
)
(1,913
)
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
5,141
$
12,320
$
5,075
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
7.2
%
15.3
%
7.0
%
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.