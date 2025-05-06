Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Challenges

Vishay Precision Group reports Q1 2025 revenue decline and net loss, highlighting operational challenges amid changing market conditions.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported its fiscal 2025 first quarter results, showing a revenue drop of 11.2% to $71.7 million, with a net loss of $942,000 or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a profit of $5.9 million or $0.44 per share in the same period last year. Both gross profit margin and adjusted gross profit margin declined significantly, from 43.4% to 37.7% and 43.4% to 38.3%, respectively. Operating margin turned negative at (0.1%), down from 8.6%. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, indicating a positive order trend, particularly in its Sensors and Measurement Systems segments. CEO Ziv Shoshani noted the company's strong balance sheet and cash flow, which position them well to implement growth strategies despite economic volatility. The company anticipates second-quarter revenues between $70 million to $76 million.

Achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04 for the second consecutive quarter, indicating strong demand and effective order management despite a challenging market environment.

Sequential revenue growth of 5.1% in the Sensors segment compared to the previous quarter, highlighting recovery trends in specific product lines.

Positive cash flow from operations of $5.3 million and adjusted free cash flow of $3.7 million, indicating financial stability and operational efficiency.

Revenues decreased by 11.2% year-over-year, indicating a significant downturn in sales performance.

Gross profit margin dropped from 43.4% to 37.7%, reflecting deteriorating profitability.

The company reported a net loss of $0.9 million, compared to a net income of $5.9 million in the same quarter the previous year, showcasing a substantial decline in financial health.

What were VPG's total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025?

VPG reported total revenues of $71.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

How did VPG's gross profit margin change in Q1 2025?

The gross profit margin decreased to 37.7% in Q1 2025, compared to 43.4% in Q1 2024.

What is VPG's projected revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

VPG expects net revenues in the range of $70 million to $76 million for Q2 2025.

What was the diluted net earnings per share for VPG in Q1 2025?

The diluted net loss per share was $(0.07) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

How did VPG's EBITDA performance evolve in Q1 2025?

VPG's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $5.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.2%.

MALVERN, Pa., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended March 29, 2025.







First





Fiscal Quarter Highlights



(



comparisons are to the comparable period a year ago)



:







Revenues of $71.7 million decreased 11.2%.



Gross profit margin was 37.7%, as compared to 43.4%.



Adjusted gross profit margin* was 38.3%, as compared to 43.4%.



Operating margin was (0.1%), as compared to 8.6%.



Adjusted operating margin* was 1.1%, as compared to 10.0%.



Diluted net loss per share of $(0.07) compared to $0.44.



Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.04 compared to $0.42.



EBITDA* was $3.3 million with an EBITDA margin* of 4.6%.



Adjusted EBITDA* was $5.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7.2%.



Cash from Operating Activities was $5.3 million with Adjusted Free Cash Flow* of $3.7 million.







Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "Despite the continuing challenging business environment, we achieved the second consecutive quarter of book-to-bill over 1.00. Total orders of $74.4 million grew 2.7% sequentially and resulted in a book-to-bill of 1.04, as our Sensors and Measurement Systems reporting segments recorded book-to-bill ratios above 1.00. As the global economy faces increasing volatility due to rapidly changing tariff and trade policies, we believe our manufacturing footprint and strategy position us to navigate the direct impacts of these policies. We continue to focus on our business development growth initiatives, and are pleased with the progress thus far in our humanoid robot opportunities, among others."





Mr. Shoshani said: "Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved comparable adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and EBITDA on lower revenue levels. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow provide us with a solid foundation to proactively implement our long-term growth and cost-efficiency strategies."







First





Fiscal Quarter Financial Trends:







The Company's first fiscal quarter 2025 net loss attributable to VPG stockholders was $0.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $5.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2024.





The first fiscal quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings* were $0.5 million, or $0.04 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.42 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the first fiscal quarter of 2024.







Segment Performance:







The Sensors segment revenue of $27.1 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.0% from $29.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Sequentially, revenue increased 5.1% compared to $25.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement and Other markets, and lower sales of strain gages in our Other markets. Sequentially, the increase primarily reflected higher sales of strain gages and precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market.





Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 30.1% for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin decreased compared to 36.5% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and 32.0% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted for $0.2 million in start-up costs related to manufacturing consolidations, adjusted gross margin* was 30.8% in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume, unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, and inventory reduction. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher one-time fixed costs and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, which were partially offset by an increase in volume.





The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $26.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.3% compared to $28.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 2.7% higher than $25.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to lower sales in the Industrial Weighing and Transportation markets, as well as in our Other markets. Sequentially, the increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales in the Transportation and General Industrial markets, which offset lower revenue in the Industrial Weighing and Other markets.





Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 36.8% for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, which decreased compared to 39.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and increased from 34.1% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted for $0.3 million in start-up costs related to new product introductions, adjusted gross margin* was 37.8% in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume, partially offset by the effect of cost reduction programs. The sequential increase in gross profit margin primarily reflected higher sales and the effect of our cost reduction programs.





The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $18.2 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 19.0% year-over-year from $22.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 13.8% lower than $21.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenue in the Steel, AMS, and Other markets, which was partially offset by higher sales in the Transportation market. Sequentially, the decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower sales in the Steel market and lower sales of Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the Avionics, Military and Space market.





Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 50.3%, compared to 58.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, and 50.9% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross margin* for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, after adjusting for purchasing accounting impacts related to Nokra acquisition, was 51.2%. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix. The sequentially lower adjusted gross profit margin* primarily reflected lower volume.







Near-Term Outlook







“Given our backlog and the current market conditions, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $76 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, at constant first fiscal quarter 2025 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.







*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:







We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the Nokra acquisition and start-up costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, and restructuring costs and severance costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses.





"Adjusted free cash flow" for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($5.3 million) in excess of capital expenditures ($1.5 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million).





Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.







Conference Call and Webcast:







A conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 131775, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at



ir.vpgsensors.com



. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally 1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 849827. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at



ir.vpgsensors.com



.







About VPG:







Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at



www.vpgsensors.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements:







From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Contact:







Steve Cantor





Vishay Precision Group, Inc.





781-222-3516









info@vpgsensors.com























VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.























Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations























(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

















































Fiscal quarter ended

















March 29, 2025













March 30, 2024











Net revenues







$









71,741















$





80,783













Costs of products sold











44,696



















45,689













Gross profit











27,045



















35,094













Gross profit margin











37.7









%















43.4





%





























Selling, general and administrative expenses











26,710



















27,394













Restructuring costs











395



















782













Operating (loss) income











(60









)















6,918













Operating margin











(1.0)









%















8.6





%





























Other (expense) income :





















Interest expense











(550









)















(628





)









Other











(677









)















1,860













Other (expense) income











(1,227









)















1,232

































(Loss) Income before taxes











(1,287









)















8,150

































Income tax (benefit) expense











(332









)















2,318

































Net (loss) earnings











(955









)















5,832













Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests











(13









)















(59





)









Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders







$









(942









)











$





5,891

































Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders





$





(0.07





)









$





0.44













Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders





$





(0.07





)









$





0.44

































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic









13,257

















13,405













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted









13,257

















13,468































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.























Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets























(In thousands)





























March 29, 2025













December 31, 2024

















(Unaudited)





















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents







$









83,892















$





79,272













Accounts receivable, net











50,241



















51,200













Inventories:





















Raw materials











32,413



















33,013













Work in process











29,444



















27,187













Finished goods











22,079



















23,960













Inventories, net











83,936



















84,160

































Prepaid expenses and other current assets











18,129



















17,088













Assets held for sale











5,229



















5,229













Total current assets











241,427



















236,949

































Property and equipment:





















Land











2,349



















2,316













Buildings and improvements











77,690



















68,125













Machinery and equipment











134,666



















132,938













Software











10,434



















10,351













Construction in progress











2,096



















11,246













Accumulated depreciation











(149,240









)















(145,475





)









Property and equipment, net











77,995



















79,501

































Goodwill











46,928



















46,819













Intangible assets, net











40,908



















41,815













Operating lease right-of-use assets











23,681



















24,316













Other assets











22,902



















21,535













Total assets







$









453,841















$





450,935































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.























Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets























(In thousands)





























March 29, 2025













December 31, 2024

















(Unaudited)





















Liabilities and equity























Current liabilities:





















Trade accounts payable







$









9,757















$





9,890













Payroll and related expenses











18,219



















18,546













Other accrued expenses











21,348



















19,725













Income taxes











71



















880













Current portion of operating lease liabilities











4,114



















3,998













Total current liabilities











53,509



















53,039

































Long-term debt











31,479



















31,441













Deferred income taxes











3,811



















3,779













Operating lease liabilities











19,134



















19,928













Other liabilities











14,099



















14,193













Accrued pension and other postretirement costs











6,794



















6,695













Total liabilities











128,826



















129,075

































Equity:





















Common stock











1,338



















1,336













Class B convertible common stock











103



















103













Treasury stock











(25,335









)















(25,335





)









Capital in excess of par value











203,071



















202,783













Retained earnings











191,035



















191,977













Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(45,224









)















(48,897





)









Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity











324,988



















321,967













Noncontrolling interests











27



















(107





)









Total equity











325,015



















321,860













Total liabilities and equity







$









453,841















$





450,935































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.























Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows























(Unaudited - In thousands)

















































Three Fiscal Months Ended

















March 29, 2025













March 30, 2024













Operating activities























Net (loss) earnings







$









(955









)











$





5,832













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization











4,035



















3,943













Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment











—



















(149





)









Share-based compensation expense











545



















661













Inventory write-offs for obsolescence











800



















582













Deferred income taxes











(489









)















44













Foreign currency impacts and other items











478



















(2,253





)









Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable











1,823



















3,086













Inventories











227



















(2,887





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets











(848









)















(1,766





)









Trade accounts payable











253



















67













Other current liabilities











292



















242













Other non-current assets and liabilities, net











(841









)















(792





)









Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net











(71









)















(205





)









Net cash provided by operating activities











5,249



















6,405



































Investing activities























Capital expenditures











(1,507









)















(2,573





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment











—



















341













Net cash used in investing activities











(1,507









)















(2,232





)































Financing activities























Purchase of treasury stock











—



















(2,755





)









Distributions to noncontrolling interests











147



















(32





)









Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements











(256









)















(858





)









Net cash used in financing activities











(109









)















(3,645





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents











987



















(1,477





)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents











4,620



















(949





)





























Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period











79,272



















83,965













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$









83,892















$





83,016



































Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:























Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid







$









454















$





1,480















Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions:























Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid







$









—



















15































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.





















































Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share























(Unaudited - In thousands)























































































































































Gross Profit













Operating Income













Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders













Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per share













Three months ended













March 29,





2025













March 30,





2024













March 29,





2025













March 30,





2024













March 29,





2025













March 30,





2024













March 29,





2025













March 30,





2024











As reported - GAAP











$









27,045















$





35,094















$









(60









)











$





6,918















$









(942









)











$





5,891















$









(0.07









)











$





0.44















As reported - GAAP Margins



















37.7













%



















43.4









%















(0.1)









%



















8.6









%











































Start-up costs















463



















—



















463



















—



















463



















—



















0.03



















—













Restructuring costs















—



















—



















395



















782



















395



















782



















0.03



















0.06













Severance cost















—





















—





















—



















347



















—



















347



















—



















0.03













Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)















—



















—



















—



















—



















972



















(1,589





)















0.07



















(0.12





)









Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items















—





















—





















—





















—





















420



















(238





)















0.03



















(0.01





)









As Adjusted - Non GAAP











$









27,508

















$









35,094

















$









798

















$









8,047

















$









468















$





5,669















$









0.04















$





0.42















As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins



















38.3













%



















43.4









%



















1.1













%



















10.0









%

































































































































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.



























Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment



























(Unaudited - In thousands)

































































Fiscal quarter ended

















March 29, 2025













March 30, 2024













December 31, 2024













Sensors































As reported - GAAP







$









8,146















$





10,732













$





8,229













As reported - GAAP Margins











30.1









%















36.5





%













32.0





%









Start-up costs











187



















—

















—













As Adjusted - Non GAAP







$









8,333















$





10,732













$





8,229













As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins











30.8









%















36.5





%













32.0





%







































Weighing Solutions































As reported - GAAP







$









9,717















$





11,266













$





8,778













As reported - GAAP Margins











36.8









%















39.1





%













34.1





%









Start-up costs











276



















—

















—













As Adjusted - Non GAAP







$









9,993















$





11,266













$





8,778













As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins











37.8









%















39.1





%













34.1





%







































Measurement Systems































As reported - GAAP







$









9,182















$





13,094













$





10,764













As reported - GAAP Margins











50.3









%















58.1





%













50.9





%









Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments











—



















—

















79













As Adjusted - Non GAAP







$









9,182















$





13,094













$





10,843













As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins











50.3









%















58.1





%













51.2





%











































































VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.



























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



























(Unaudited - In thousands)





































Fiscal quarter ended

















March 29, 2025













March 30, 2024













December 31, 2024











Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders







$









(942









)











$





5,891













$





768













Interest Expense











550



















628

















587













Income tax (benefit) expense











(332









)















2,318

















1,222













Depreciation











3,056



















3,016

















3,026













Amortization











979



















927

















1,007













EBITDA











3,311















$





12,780













$





6,610













EBITDA MARGIN











4.6









%















15.8





%













9.1





%









Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles









—

















—

















—













Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments











—



















—

















79













Acquisition costs









—

















—

















101













Restructuring costs











395



















782

















198













Severance cost









—

















347

















—













Start-up costs











463



















—

















—













Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)











972



















(1,589





)













(1,913





)









ADJUSTED EBITDA







$









5,141















$





12,320













$





5,075













ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN











7.2









%















15.3





%













7.0





%







