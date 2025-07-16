Vishay Precision Group, Inc. to Release Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Vishay Precision Group will announce Q2 fiscal 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2025 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.





Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that day (Tuesday, August 5, 2025) at 9:00 a.m. U.S. eastern time. To access the conference call, interested parties should call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 010019, or may access the live webcast by visiting the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at



http://ir.vpgsensors.com



.





A webcast replay will be available for a limited time approximately one hour after the completion of the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally +1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 958597. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at



http://ir.vpgsensors.com/events-and-presentations



for a limited time.





About VPG





Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on





LinkedIn





.





Contact:





Steve Cantor





Sr. Director, Investor Relations





Vishay Precision Group







info@vpgsensors.com







781-222-3516



