Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.77 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $4.23 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.40 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 18.9% to $72.65 million from $89.53 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.77 Mln. vs. $4.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $72.65 Mln vs. $89.53 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $70 - $76 Mln

