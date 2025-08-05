Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $0.25 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $4.60 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $75.16 million from $77.36 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.25 Mln. vs. $4.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $75.16 Mln vs. $77.36 Mln last year.

