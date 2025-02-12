News & Insights

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP Earnings Results: $VPG Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 12, 2025 — 06:55 am EST

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP ($VPG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $72,650,000, missing estimates of $74,412,255 by $-1,762,255.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of VISHAY PRECISION GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 345,308 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,943,477
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 331,547 shares (+1238.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,587,067
  • 272 CAPITAL LP removed 317,571 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,225,088
  • FMR LLC added 271,974 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,044,126
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 245,839 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,769,841
  • AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 219,074 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,141,666
  • LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 142,600 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,693,340

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $92,437 of award payments to $VPG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

