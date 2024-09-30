News & Insights

Vishay Precision Group Acquires Germany's Nokra For Undisclosed Terms

September 30, 2024

(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced Monday it acquired Germany's Nokra Optische Prueftechnik & Automation GmbH (Nokra), a privately held maker of precision measuring and testing equipment for manufacturing. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Nokra's laser-based measurement gauge systems are used to precisely measure the thickness, flatness, contour, width or 3D profile of various metals depending on the application, in both inline and offline production.

Vishay said Nokra's laser-based measuring systems expand upon its existing KELK measurement and inspection solutions for steel and aluminum rolling mills, as well as for the metal processing industry.

