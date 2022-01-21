Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $20.54, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 2.36% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.14% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vishay Intertechnology as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 121.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $825 million, up 23.65% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vishay Intertechnology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.55.

Investors should also note that VSH has a PEG ratio of 0.41 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Discretes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

