Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $18.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 8.66% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.41% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vishay Intertechnology as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $843.6 million, up 10.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion, which would represent changes of +4.74% and +5.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.21% higher. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vishay Intertechnology has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.43.

Meanwhile, VSH's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Discretes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

