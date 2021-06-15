Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $23.05, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 2.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.

VSH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VSH is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 222.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $812.5 million, up 39.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +135.87% and +27.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VSH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VSH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VSH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.63, which means VSH is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VSH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Discretes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

