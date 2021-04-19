Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $25.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.44% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VSH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 114.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $725.2 million, up 18.33% from the year-ago period.

VSH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +95.65% and +18.49%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VSH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VSH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, VSH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.3.

We can also see that VSH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Discretes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

