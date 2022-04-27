Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $18.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 11.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Vishay Intertechnology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $843.6 million, up 10.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion, which would represent changes of +4.74% and +5.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vishay Intertechnology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.07.

We can also see that VSH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - Discretes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VSH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.