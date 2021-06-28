Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed the most recent trading day at $22.16, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 8.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.34%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VSH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VSH is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 222.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $812.5 million, up 39.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +135.87% and +27.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VSH is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VSH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.24, which means VSH is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that VSH has a PEG ratio of 0.5 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - Discretes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

