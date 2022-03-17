Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $19.85, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.16% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.9% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vishay Intertechnology as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $843.6 million, up 10.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.74% and +5.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vishay Intertechnology has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.07, which means Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VSH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Discretes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.