Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $24.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.98% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

On that day, VSH is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 222.22%.

VSH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +135.87% and +23.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VSH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.87% higher within the past month. VSH currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note VSH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.4, which means VSH is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VSH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Discretes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

