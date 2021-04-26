Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $26.01, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 10.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VSH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, VSH is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 114.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $765 million, up 24.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +107.61% and +23.65%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSH should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.81% higher. VSH is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, VSH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.06.

Also, we should mention that VSH has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Discretes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

