Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $19.20, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 2.95% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vishay Intertechnology as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $843.6 million, up 10.33% from the prior-year quarter.

VSH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.74% and +5.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vishay Intertechnology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vishay Intertechnology has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.67, so we one might conclude that Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VSH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Discretes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.