Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed the most recent trading day at $20.67, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vishay Intertechnology as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 121.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $825 million, up 23.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $3.22 billion, which would represent changes of +152.17% and +28.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vishay Intertechnology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.27.

It is also worth noting that VSH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Discretes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VSH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.