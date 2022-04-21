Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $18.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Vishay Intertechnology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $843.6 million, up 10.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.74% and +5.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vishay Intertechnology is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Vishay Intertechnology currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.

Meanwhile, VSH's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - Discretes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

