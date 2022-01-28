Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $19.88, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 8.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vishay Intertechnology as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 121.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $825 million, up 23.65% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vishay Intertechnology is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vishay Intertechnology has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.11, so we one might conclude that Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VSH's PEG ratio is currently 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VSH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VSH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.