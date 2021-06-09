Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $23.29, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VSH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VSH is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 222.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $812.5 million, up 39.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion, which would represent changes of +135.87% and +27.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VSH is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, VSH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.52, so we one might conclude that VSH is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VSH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VSH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

