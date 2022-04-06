Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $18.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 3.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vishay Intertechnology as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $843.6 million, up 10.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.74% and +5.59%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vishay Intertechnology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vishay Intertechnology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.1, which means Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, VSH's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Discretes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

