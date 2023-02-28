Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology said on February 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $21.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 1.31%, and the highest has been 3.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.37% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vishay Intertechnology is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1.37% from its latest reported closing price of $21.13.

The projected annual revenue for Vishay Intertechnology is $3,540MM, an increase of 1.22%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, a decrease of 8.93%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 704 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vishay Intertechnology. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSH is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 142,514K shares. The put/call ratio of VSH is 4.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kim holds 5,771K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,307K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 13.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,001K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,808K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 11.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,967K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,801K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,881K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 14.82% over the last quarter.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE.

