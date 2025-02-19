Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Innovative Passive and Semiconductor Solutions at ELECRAMA 2025

Vishay Intertechnology will showcase energy solutions at ELECRAMA 2025, featuring passive and semiconductor products for various markets.

Quiver AI Summary

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will showcase its extensive range of passive and semiconductor solutions at ELECRAMA 2025, set for February 22-26 in Greater Noida, India. The company will display various technologies aimed at advancing energy technology across multiple sectors, including automotive, renewable energy, and industrial applications. Notable exhibits include power electronic capacitors, traction inverters for light electric vehicles, fast chargers, and photovoltaic inverters, along with newer passive components from its recent acquisition, Ametherm. Vishay will also highlight an array of semiconductor solutions, including advanced silicon carbide Schottky diodes and a variety of optoelectronic components. The exhibition will take place in hall 16, booth B14.

Potential Positives

Vishay Intertechnology will showcase a diverse range of innovative products at ELECRAMA 2025, emphasizing its strength in passive and semiconductor solutions for emerging energy technologies.

The presentation of significant components such as the 48 V traction inverter and scalable 30 kW DC fast charger highlights Vishay's commitment to supporting the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.

Vishay's recent acquisition of Ametherm is showcased through its new inrush current limiters and thermistor solutions, indicating expansion and enhancement of its product offerings.

The display of advanced silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes and FRED Pt® rectifiers positions Vishay as a key player in the growing market for high-efficiency power solutions, potentially attracting new partnerships and customers.

Potential Negatives

The press release may imply that the company is heavily reliant on showcasing its products at trade shows like ELECRAMA to generate interest, which could indicate a lack of widespread market traction or strong sales outside such events.

There's no mention of specific partnerships or collaborations that could enhance the visibility or application of their products in the industry, raising concerns about potential isolation in a competitive market.

The absence of financial performance metrics or projections in the press release might suggest uncertainty regarding the company's growth strategy or market position.

FAQ

What will Vishay showcase at ELECRAMA 2025?

Vishay will exhibit a range of passive and semiconductor solutions for various applications, including automotive and renewable energy technologies.

When and where is ELECRAMA 2025 taking place?

ELECRAMA 2025 is scheduled for February 22-26, 2025, in Greater Noida, India.

What types of products will be highlighted at Vishay's booth?

Products include power electronic capacitors, traction inverters, fast chargers, and various resistors and thermistors from Ametherm.

What are some key semiconductor solutions Vishay will present?

Highlighted semiconductor solutions include silicon carbide Schottky diodes, FRED Pt® rectifiers, and MaxSiC SiC MOSFETs.

How can I learn more about Vishay Intertechnology?

Visit Vishay's website at www.Vishay.com for more information on their products and technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) sold 20,359 shares for an estimated $340,198

JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that at ELECRAMA 2025, the company will be exhibiting its broad portfolio of passive and semiconductor solutions that are enabling the future of energy technology. In hall 16, booth B14, Vishay will be showcasing its differentiated products and solutions in a series of demonstrations across a variety of markets, including automotive, transmission and distribution, industrial, renewable energy, and locomotive.





Among the demonstrations and components taking center stage at Vishay’s booth will be:







A variety of Vishay ESTA power electronic capacitors (PEC) for DC-Link, snubber, and AC filtering applications, together with LVAC power capacitors, box capacitors, and detuned reactors



A variety of Vishay ESTA power electronic capacitors (PEC) for DC-Link, snubber, and AC filtering applications, together with LVAC power capacitors, box capacitors, and detuned reactors



A 48 V, 10 kW traction inverter for light electric vehicles



A 48 V, 10 kW traction inverter for light electric vehicles



A 3.6 kW 800 V to 48 V power converter for auxiliary DC/DC power



A 3.6 kW 800 V to 48 V power converter for auxiliary DC/DC power



A scalable 30 kW DC fast charger



A scalable 30 kW DC fast charger



A 10 kW photovoltaic inverter with MPPT











Other Vishay passive components on display at ELECRAMA 2025 will include inrush current limiters and sensing thermistor solutions from the company’s latest acquisition: Ametherm. Highlighted capacitors will consist of tantalum polymer, metallized polypropylene DC-Link, interference suppression, and ceramic disc safety devices, in addition to EDLC supercapacitors. Featured resistors will include water cooled, vitreous, and axial cemented leaded wirewound devices; Power Metal Strip® battery shunts; high power and high voltage thick film chip resistors; thin film MELF and thick film power devices; hybrid wirewound resistors for EV applications; custom magnetics; IHLE® high current inductors with e-field shields; and IHPT™ haptic feedback actuators with Immersion licenses.





Highlighted Vishay semiconductor solutions will consist of industrial-grade 650 V and 1200 V Gen 3 silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes and diode modules, 600 V and 1200 V Gen 5 FRED Pt® rectifiers and 1200 V Gen 7 FRED Pt® Hyperfast rectifiers, and also 600 W unidirectional TVS in the DFN3820 package. Optoelectronic solutions on display will include widebody high speed optocouplers and optocouplers with phototransistor output and Schmitt-Trigger functionality; 1 Form A solid-state relays; high reliability, reinforced isolated amplifiers; and ambient light sensors with I²C interfaces. Vishay will be highlighting 6 A, 8 A, and 60 A eFuses — in addition to an integrated OR-ing switch featuring current sensing — as well as a 50 A VRPower® integrated power stage and 60 A to 100 A smart power stages in MLP packages. The company will also be showcasing its 1200 V MaxSiC SiC MOSFETs, in addition to MOSFETs in the PowerPAK® 10 x 12 and 8 x 8LR packages, and dual PowerPAIR® 6 x 5FS and 3 x 3FS packages.





ELECRAMA 2025 will be taking place February 22-26 in Greater Noida, India. More information on the event is available at



https://elecrama.com/



.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech.





®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



.







The DNA of tech





®



is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. IHPT is a trademark and Power Metal Strip, IHLE and FRED Pt are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VRPower, PowerPAIR and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated. MaxSiC™ is a trademark of MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. Registration pending.







Vishay on Facebook:





http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology









Vishay Twitter feed:





http://twitter.com/vishayindust









Link to DNA of Tech image:









https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/









For more information please contact:







Vishay Intertechnology





Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400







peter.henrici@vishay.com







or





Redpines





Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233







bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.