Vishay Intertechnology Sees Q2 Revenues In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) said it expects revenues for the second quarter in a range of $740 million to $780 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report revenue of $747.83 million for the quarter.

